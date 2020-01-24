Travel Gridding Shoe Bag Portable Malla Shoe Storage Bag with Zipper Waterproof Shoe Organizador Bag Lightweight Storage Bag for Men and Women Red, Rojo, frei

By
admin
-
0
7


Price: 3,49 €
(as of Jan 24,2020 20:43:56 UTC – Details)


Características: High Quality: Made of High Quality Grid and PVC material, Keeping in Good Shape which is not easily Get Wet and Dust. convenience: The Storage Bag is impermeable con cremallera and washable. Easy to store: The Shoe Storage Bag is easy to insert to your Luggage suitcase, not like normal Shoe Bag which need to be put in the suitcase and a lot de Palestina Space and Mixed with your clothes. Save you from unneces aniversario embarra ssment: The Security Personnel Lago your Bag Contents easily, allowing you to go through Security checks Faster. Various use: The Storage Bag is not only can be used as Travel Shoe Bag, but also can be used as toiletries Bag, Makeup Bag or Clean clothes Bag. Description: Material principal: Grid and PVC Style: Grid and PVC Waterproof Shoe Storage Bag Color: red item Size: Approx (L * W.* H) 36 * 27 * 2 cm Net weight: Approx. 96g ordenador: 1.1 inch = 2.45 cm/1 ≈ 0.393inch 2. please permitir 1 – 3 cm error due to manual measurement. pls Make sure you do not Mind before you bid. 3 Due to the difference between Different monitors, The Picture May Not Reflect the actual color of the ——————————————————- Package including 1pc Waterproof Gridding Shoe Bag de item Thank You.

Convenience: The con cremallera Storage Bag is Waterproof and washable.
Easy to store: The Shoe Storage Bag is easy to insert to your luggage Suitcase, not like normal Shoe Bag which need to be put in the Suitcase and Palestina a Lot Space and Mixed with your ropa.
Save you from unneces Buitre embarra ssment: The Security Personnel Lago your Bag Contents easily, allowing you to go through Security Checks Faster.
Various use: The Storage Bag is not only can be used as Travel Shoe Bag, but also can be used as toiletries Bag, Makeup Bag or Clean Clothes Bag.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR