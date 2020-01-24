Classic Navy Seal Logo Portable Multifunction Large Travel Cosmetic Pouch Bag Travel Cosmetic Bags

Price: 11,66 €

(as of Jan 24,2020 05:23:10 UTC – Details)



Transparent Design,easy For Searching Things You Want.Good For Traveling, Shaving Kit, Towels, Toiletries, Cosmetics, Keys, Digital Accessories, Etc.

MULTIPURPOSE: This Makeup Bag Not Only Can Storage Your Cosmetics, But Also Jewelry, Electronic Accessories, Essential Oil, Shaving Kit, Valuable Objects And So On. Good Gifts For Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Birthdays.

The Tidy And Fine Close Stitching Ensure The Bags Are Sturdy And Durable, The High Quality Smooth Zipper Bring The Best User Experiences

It Has Zipper Closure,useful,space Saving,portable And Nice Design.

The delivery time is 8-16days