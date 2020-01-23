PacSafe Metrosafe LS140 Anti-Theft Compact Shoulder Bag Bolso Bandolera, 24 cm, 5 Liters, Negro (Black 100)



Pacsafe Metrosafe LS140 Anti Theft Compact Shoulder Bag

The Metrosafe LS140 offers a convenient, stylish horizontal silhouette option for traveling and site-seeing. Featuring anti-theft technology with a padded sleeve to keep your tablet scratch free.

Features:

Fits a 7 inch tablet

Internal attachment point for wallets and keys

Specifications:

Materials: Main material: 210D Nylon Full Dull Hitra, PU2000mm; Lining: 75D Polyester Herringbone Dobby, PU1000mm

Weight: 0.95 lbs / 0.43 kg

Volume: 5L

Dimensions: (H x W x D): 7.48 x 9.45 x 3.94 in / 19 x 24 x 10 cm

Strap Length: Drop Height: (min) 14.57 in / 37 cm; (max): 29.53 in / 75 cm

Hidden exomesh slash guard stainless steel wire mesh embedded into fabric helps protect against slash-and-run theft

Lock about security clip and smart zipper security provide multiple layers of protection and lockdown points for zippers to help prevent pickpockets

RFID safe blocking material built into a pocket in the main compartment helps protect ids and credit cards from hacker scanning