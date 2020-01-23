Leobtain Sports Gym Bag Multifunction Duffle Bags Waterproof Large Capacity Trip Suit Training Sport Holdall Travel Overnight Weekend Handle Bag for Men and Women



Price: 28,76 €

(as of Jan 23,2020 04:50:01 UTC – Details)





Whether it's for travel or fitness, it must be a perfect storage bag that won't break your good trip plan.

➤➤ Large Capacity: This large sports and gym duffel bag is very large with multiple pockets, making it ideal for use as a lightweight gym and sports bag to carry all the equipment and travel bags to carry all your travel essentials.

It can also be used as a dirty clothing room at home.

➤➤ Easy to Store: By folding it into an ultra-small size, it can be easily stored in any size locker or carried around, it can be deployed at the airport to avoid excess baggage fees, carry your gifts and souvenirs, or damage from you The suitcase transfers your things.

This is the airport savior of any trip – always carry it with you when you travel or shop.

➤➤ Multifunction: It has an extra large space that can be used as a suitcase, is lightweight, foldable and compact, and it can also be used with a drawbar, which is very labor-saving.

➤➤ Stylish Design: Integrated design and cylindrical design make you very handsome on the road.