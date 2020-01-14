Ailzos Travel Packing Cube Value Set, Lightweight Premium Luggage Packing Organizers Packing Cubes Set Portable Organizer Storage Pouch Storage Bag for Travel 7 pcs, Blue



Packing Cubes Set Includes: 3 x Mesh Cubes, 2 x Pouches, 1 x Shoe Bag and 1 x Drawstring Bag, seven different size packing organizers that can hold clothing, footwear, toothbrushes and more, it has a lot of compartments, can keep items clean.

Multi-purpose: Separates shoes or other items from clothes in suitcase luggage, ideal women and men travel accessories bag travel packing cubes set.Could pack all travel essentials like clothes, underwear, shoes, toiletries, electronics accessories and much more.It can be Used as clothes storage organizer to keep your belongings in a tidy way and save your space. These packing cubes fit perfectly into most tote bags, carry-on suitcases, backpacks and duffel bags.

Good Design: Take full consideration of travel needs, these packing organizers are designed to be your travel companion. Large enough size, fashion appearance, different colors for your choice. Luggage cubes come with breathable mesh design, you can find what you want at one glance.At the same time, these can be folded to save space when you return from the trip.

Warm Tips: Hand wash only, wash or scrub below 40 centigrade, do not machine wash, do not dry clean, do not rub the waterproof coating inside, do not wring, do not iron, do not bleach.Waterproof shoes bag also fit for your dirty clothes during travel.Smooth material ensures that your clothes don't get creased.It's great travel accessories to keep your luggage neatly and tidily.