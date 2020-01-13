VRIKOO Waterproof Oxford Sling Chest Bag Casual Satchel Shoulder Pack for Running / Hiking / Climbing / Travel / Bicycle



Price: 25,99 €

(as of Jan 13,2020 02:25:50 UTC – Details)





Ultra-comfortable Shoulder Bag – Breathable and padded shoulder strap and back equipped with mesh can reduce your bearing press

Small But Powerful Sling Bag – Multiple functional pockets for storage and classification, you can easy to find the items you need

High Quality Oxford Chest Bag – Lightweight oxford nylon fabric, durable, anti-scratch and water-resistant

Unique Shoulder Strap Design – Metal Hanging Buckle and Bilateral D Buckle Design is convenient and random to switch carrying direction