GADIEMKENSD Waterproof Folding Backpack for Hiking Travel Etc VB24

230x180x30mm (Folding).

14L of Large Capacity.

260g weight.

AterWaterproof: Made of 400D waterproof nylon fabric.

Waterproof zipper and waterproof strip to prevent rain from the subtle place into the bag.Don't worry about the rain when traveling.

✔Folding for Convenience: Porable folding design, the volume of the bag would be very small when it folding.

Stuff the bag into its own pocket for storage.It weighs only about 260g, small to negligible.

UltMultiple Compartments: Features a classic shape with several pockets for storage and organization.

This backpack has a roomy main compartment, front zipper pockets to hold small accessories, one internal zippered security pocket for valuable items and two side pockets for water bottles or umbrellas.

LudesIncludes: 1 x folding outdoor backpack.

3 x 50x25mm small carabiner