Price: 10,57 €

(as of Jan 13,2020 12:38:56 UTC – Details)





The Printing Ink Is Environment, No Bad Smelling, And Do No Harm To Health

Can Be Used As A Backpack, Gym Bag, School Bag, Travel Bag, Shopping Bag

Reinforced Corners With Metal Grommets Increase The Durability

Machine Washable, And Designed To Last Use For Many Years