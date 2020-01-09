CWeep Headphone Men PU Leather Crossbody Sling Bag, Shoulder Chest Backpack USB Charging Port / Headphone Interface Anti Theft Travel / Hiking / School (Dark Brown)



Price: 15,63 €

(as of Jan 09,2020 18:39:52 UTC – Details)





Crossbody, Multi-use– It can be used as a Chest Pack, Business Leather Bag, Sports Sling Bag, Single Shoulder Bags, School Backpack, Messenger Bag, Travel bag, etc.

Shoulder, Premium material– It is made with premium shining quality pu leather with waterproof ability, excellent workmanship, vintage, luxury.

Headphone, Large capacity– Generous storage capacity big enough to accommodate your umbrella, iPad Mini, phone, wallet, credit card, headphone.

Interface, Adjustable– High quality zipper, precise seam and reinforced bartack process make it durable .Shoulder strap is adjustable to meet different requirements.