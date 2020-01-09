Bordeaux Collection Cubes_3138 Toiletry Bag Cosmetic Bag Portable Makeup Pouch Travel Hanging Organizer Bag for Women Girl 10x5x6.2 inch

Price: 7,99 €

Quality Material

The portable travel makeup bag，Made from 600D plain weave oxford cloth.

Scratch-resistant/Durable/Water-resistant easy-cleaning,shakeproof for long time using. With Elegant Design Protects Your Item From Scratches,Dust And Accidental Dropping。

High-quality webbing zipper for smooth opening and closing and durability。

Saving Space

Say goodbye to the drawer. It's time to get your comestics well-organized and allow you a quick and effortless clean-up to keep a tidy dresser space.

Water proof, shake proof, anti-wear , spill-proof interiors and Easy to carry。It will be very handy while traveling. Easily carry cosmetics makeup tools like lipstick, In the process of travel, keep cosmetics inside not messy.

Cosmetic bags,makeup organizer,makeup clutch,accessories pouch,travel makeup or toiletry bag。holds all your essentials Ideal for travel,vacation,business trip,gym,camping,bathroom organization and outdoor activity. Hiking,Fishing,Dating,Party,Anniversary And Also Suitable For Home Use。

Each has a unique sweet floral personality with stylish patterns and cute animal prints, a hand-printed storage bag and a high-quality webbing zip. A great gift for personal use or as a girl and a woman. Keep your cosmetics and washing essentials clean and orderly. Waterproof material, easy to clean.

MULTIFUNCTIONAL MAKEUP BAG: This Makeup Bag have enough space not only can storage your cosmetics, but also Jewelry, Electronic Accessories, Camera, Essential oil, Toiletries, Shaving Kit, Documents, change, etc.;Valuable objects and so on.