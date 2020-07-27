Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite 7.0in 8GB (Black) (Renewed)



Perfectly portable, the compact Galaxy Tab E Lite moves effortlessly from room to room. Whether it’s for browsing, gaming or reading, the bright 7″ screen keeps everyone entertained. The long-lasting battery keeps you powered up to watch, read and game at home or on the go for up to 9 hours of Internet usage. Make shareable memories better with the Galaxy Tab E Lite camera. Catch moments as they happen. And see more in each photo with Panorama and Continuous Shot modes. With the Galaxy Tab E Lite, you won’t miss a thing.

1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor

1GB RAM – 8GB ROM

7-inch WSVGA TFT Display (1024 x 600)

Android 4.4, KitKat

