Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ 32 GB Wifi Tablet (Black) (Renewed)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 32 GB Wifi Tablet (Black)

This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Amazon.com

Take in your favorites on a screen that looks good in any light on a sleek metal frame that's comfortable to hold

Power through movies, games, emails and more with a long-lasting battery that gives you up to 14 hours of video playback

Get 32GB of Built-in storage and expand your Memory up to 256GB with a Micro SD card (sold separately). Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, HT40

Internet use time: up to 15 hours, music play time: up to 153 hours . Get 3 free Months of YouTube red with Google play music, plus enjoy samsung's kid-friendly apps ; Bluetooth v4.2

