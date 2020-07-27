Samsung Galaxy S9+ LED View Wallet Case, Blue



The Samsung Galaxy S9+ LED Wallet Cover is a multifunctional case that stores cards in the interior pocket and shows you LED notifications on the outside. On the front cover LED lights will notify you of incoming calls, messages, current time, and more. Simply press the phone’s power button with a closed case to get all your information. To install, align bottom edge of phone within the bottom edges of case. Push phone into case making sure all four corners snap into place securely.

Respond to incoming calls or alarms by swiping

Designate specific LED caller ID icons to know who is calling

Store cards using interior card pocket

Phone automatically sleeps when cover is closed and wakes when cover is opened

US Version: Comes with Quick Start Guide, and 1 Year Product Warranty (information on the retail package)

