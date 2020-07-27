Samsung 4G LTE Network Extender Verizon Wireless Cellular Signal Booster SLS-BU103



Description The 4G LTE Network Extender is like a personal mini cell tower for your home or office*. This sleek, compact device enhances your existing 4G LTE coverage at no additional monthly cost. (Please note that it does not support legacy 1X voice or 3G EVDO data services). Up to seven users can simultaneously have access to 4G LTE data and HD Voice. Simple to install and easy to use; the intuitive LCD display assists in set-up and operation. The 4G LTE Network Extender utilizes your always-on Internet connection Placed in your home or small business, the 4G LTE Network Extender is an extension of the Verizon network and acts like a miniature tower to enhance your indoor service. Easy to install, the device plugs into your existing high-speed Internet connection*** to communicate with the Verizon network. The device supports up to seven active users simultaneously The 4G LTE Network Extender supports a user population of up to 35 idle devices, of which up to seven may be used at any given time to provide simultaneous voice and data+. LCD display makes installation and operation easy The intuitive LCD display assists in setting up and using the 4G LTE Network Extender with current status during setup or operation.

Up to 7,500 sq. ft circular (about 50-foot radius)

LCD display allows for easy setup and use of up to seven devices

NOTE: Does not support legacy 1X voice or 3G EVDO data services

Requires a high-speed internet connection to function, unit is not compatible with satellite internet.

