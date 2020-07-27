

Price: $9.50

(as of Jul 27,2020 01:25:46 UTC – Details)



OEM Adaptive Fast Charger for Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 15W with certified USB Type-C Data and Charging Cable. (BLACK / 3.3FT / 1M Cable) UL Certified 60950-1

Full Adaptive FAST and QUICK CHARGE items faster than before with 15 Watts of Full Adjustable Power.

Newly included battery saver technology saves your devices battery to last up to 2x longer than using original chargers.

Includes: The 15W USA Wall Power Adapter + 1M/3.3 Foot USB Type-C Certified Cable. Cable certified up to 60Watt.

*BUY NOW – LIMITED SUPPLIES*

