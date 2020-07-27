Newest ACER Aspire 7 17.3″ FHD IPS Premium Gaming Laptop | Intel 6-Core i7-8750H up to 4.1GHz | 32GB RAM | 512GB SSD | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5 | Backlit Keyboard | Windows 10



Price: $1,329.00

(as of Jul 27,2020 11:33:13 UTC – Details)



If the computer has modifications based on the basic configuration, then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If there is no modifications, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly Blackuced by our in depth inspection & testing, Professional installation service included.

Hard Drive: 512GB SSD

Memory: 32GB DDR4 SDRAM

Optical Drive: No

Display: 17.3″ Diagonal FHD IPS anti-glare WLED-backlit (1920 x 1080)

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Touchscreen: No

Processor: 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H Processor (6-Core, 9MB Cache, 2.2GHz Up To 4.1GHz)

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5

Operating system: Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Ethernet: 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.1

WLAN Connectivity: 802_11_AC

Audio: HD Audio with Stereo Speakers

MCR (Card Reader): Micro SD Card Reader

Keyboard: Full-size Island-style Backlit Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

Built-in HD Webcam: Yes

Ports: 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x Headphone Output/Microphone Input Combo, 1 x RJ-45

Battery: 4-cell lithium_ion

Color: Black

Dimensions L x W x H (inches): 16.67 x 11.41 x 1.11

Weight: 6.7 lbs

