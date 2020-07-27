Newest ACER 14″ IPS FHD Chromebook, Intel Celeron N3160 Quad Core Processor Upto 2.24GHz, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, Bonus: Acer Wireless Mouse & Protective Sleeve, Chrome OS

Price: $329.99
(as of Jul 27,2020 04:09:29 UTC – Details)


Hard Drive: 32GB SSD

Memory: 4GB LPDDR3 SDRAM

Included: Wireless Mouse & Protective Sleeve

Optical Drive: No

Display: 14″ FHD Widescreen IPS LED-backlit (1920 x 1080) Display

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Touchscreen: No

Processor: Intel Celeron N3160 Quad Core Processor (1.60GHz boost up to 2.24GHz)

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 400

Operating system: Chrome OS

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.2

WLAN Connectivity: 802_11_AC

Audio: HD Audio with Stereo Speakers

MCR (Card Reader): Micro SD Card Reader

Keyboard: Full-size Island-style Keyboard

Built-in HD Webcam: Yes

Ports: 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/microphone Combo Jack

Battery: 41WHr 3-cell lithium_ion

Color: Blue

Dimensions L x W x H (inches): 13.43 x 9.31 x 0.67

Weight: 3.42 lbs

