HP 14 Series 14″ HD SVA BrightView WLED-Backlit Laptop, Intel 10th Gen Core i3-1005G1 up to 3.4GHz, 4GB DDR4, 128GB SSD, USB 3.1-C, Webcam, 802.11ac, Bluetooth, HDMI, Windows 10 Home in S Mode



Price: $398.00

(as of Jul 26,2020 22:58:34 UTC – Details)





Product Description

Take it anywhere. See more. With its thin and light design, 6.5 mm micro-edge bezel display, and 79% screen to body ratio(40) – take this PC anywhere and see and do more.

Reliable performance for every day: Powerful enough for your busiest days, this PC features an Intel processor and a solid state drive for speedy boot-up and snappier overall experience.

Powered up and productive. All day long. With a long battery life and fast-charge technology, this laptop lets you work, watch, and stay connected all day. Integrated precision touchpad with multi-touch support speeds up both navigation and productivity.

Key specifications

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED-backlit, 220 nits, 45% NTSC (1366 x 768)

Processor: 10th Generation Intel Dual-Core i3-1005G1 Processor, 1.2 GHz up to 3.4 GHz, 4 MB Intel Smart Cache

Memory: 4 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB)

Internal Storage: 128 GB M.2 Solid State Drive

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Ports: 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (Data Transfer Only, 5Gb/s signaling rate), 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (Data Transfer Only), 1 HDMI 1.4b, 1 AC Smart pin, 1 Headphone/microphone combo

Wireless Connectivity: Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac (1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 Combo(MU-MIMO supported)

Digital Media: Multi-format digital media card reader

Camera: HP TrueVision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

Operating System: Windows 10 Home in S mode

McAfee LiveSafe: Protect your operating system with a free 30-day McAfee LiveSafe trial

Integrated keyboard: Full-size island-style ash silver keyboard and HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support

Dimensions: 12.76 in (W) x 8.86 in (D) x 0.71 in (H)

Battery: 3-cell 41 Whr Li-ion battery

Product Weight: 3.24 lbs