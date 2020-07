Dell Latitude 5590 15.6″ 512GB SSD, Intel Core i7 8th Gen., 1.90GHz, 16GB Ram, 1920 x 1080 Pixels, Intel UHD Graphics 620 (Certified Refurbished)

Price: $999.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 12:21:56 UTC – Details)



Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are professionally inspected and tested to work and look like new. A Renewed supplier who is Amazon-qualified performs a full diagnostic test, replaces any defective parts, and thoroughly cleans the product. The product may have minimal scratches or dents. Box may be generic and accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional.

This product is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee

This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied. Get quick support for claims and free troubleshooting via Amazon Customer Service. The guarantee is in conjunction with Amazon’s standard return policy. Learn more about the Amazon Renewed Guarantee

Shop for smartphones, computers, laptops, tablets, home and kitchen appliances, game consoles, office products, and more on Amazon Renewed.

This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Amazon.com

Leverage outstanding performance with 8th Generation Quad Core processors. A range of storage options from HDD to M.2 PCIe NVMe round out your Latitude 5590 to power your workday.

Full HD with touch options and work confidently thanks to an exceptional display. Your Latitude is equipped with all-day battery life, or bring your Dell Power Companion for extended workdays.

Navigate congested workspaces with ease with a range of wireless options, including mobile broadband that lets you work anywhere

Through Dell unique vPro extensions, you can remotely manage a fleet of devices, including diagnostics whether they are powered on or off.