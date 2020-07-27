

Deja Vu. Dell Latitude 12 7285 2-in-1 bears more than a passing resemblance to Microsoft's well-established Surface Pro 4. From the screen size to the overall dimensions and looks down to the accessories like the detachable keyboard and active stylus (Sold separately) – the tablet/convertible is a spitting image on many, but not all levels.

Technical Specifications:

Display:

12.3” 3:2 (2880 x 1920) Touch Screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 4, Anti-reflective and Anti-Smudge, 400 nits

Processor:

7th Gen Intel Core i7-7Y75 1.30 GHz (Turbo 3.60 GHz, 2 Cores 4 Threads, 4MB SmartCache)

Storage Drive:

256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Memory RAM:

16 GB 1866 MHz LPDDR3 SDRAM

Network:

Intel Dual-Band 8265 Wireless-AC Wi-Fi + BT 4.2 Wireless Card (2×2)

Graphics:

Integrated Intel HD Graphics 615

Webcam:

Ifrared Camera

Operating System:

Windows 10 Professional 64-bit

Battery:

2-cell, 34 WHr Li-ion

Ports:

2 USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3

1 Micro SD 3.0 Memory card reader

1 Noble Wedge Lock slot

1 Windows Home Button

1 Power Button

1 Volume Up/Down Rocker

1 I2C for Keyboard connection

Dimensions (WxHxD):

10.8″ x 0.28″ x 8.2″ inches

Weight:

1.5 lb / 0.68 kg

Does not come with keyboard or Stylus Pen

