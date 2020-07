Price: $749.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 22:43:00 UTC – Details)



Designed to change the game. All-new gaming desktop featuring powerful AMD Ryzen processors, graphics ready for VR, LED lighting and a meticulous design for optimal cooling.

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Processor (4C/8T, 10MB Cache , 3.4 GHz Precision Boost)

8GB 2400Mz DDR4 up to [32GB] (additional memory sold separately)

1TB 7200 rpm SATA HDD , Tray Loading Dual Layer DVD Burner

Windows 10 Home 64-bit English