Dell G3 Gaming Laptop – 15.6″ FHD, 8th Gen Intel i5-8300H CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1050 4GB VRAM, Black – G3579-5965BLK-PUS



Price: $919.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 00:37:17 UTC – Details)



15-inch gaming laptop with high-performance graphics. Featuring the latest Intel processors and optimal cooling for uninterrupted gameplay.

8th Generation Intel Core i5 8300H Processor (Quad Core, 8MB Cache, up to 3.9 gigahertz w/Turbo Boost)

8GB 2666 megahertz DDR4 up to [32GB], (additional memory sold separately)

256 GB (SSD)

15.6 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Anti Glare, LED Backlit Display

Be more productive. Windows 10 is the best for bringing ideas forward and getting things done. upto 4.1 gigahertz w/ Turbo Boost

