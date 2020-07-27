Price: $529.00
(as of Jul 27,2020 08:17:19 UTC – Details)
Dell E2720HS 27 Inch FHD (1920 x 1080) LED Backlit LCD IPS Monitor 2-Pack Bundle with Desk Mount Clamp Dual Monitor Stand, VGA and HDMI Ports
Display Quantity: 2
Interfaces Supported: 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA
Standard Contrast Ratio: 1000:1
Maximum Resolution Supported: 1920 x 1080
Response Time: 8 ms (normal)
Screen Mode: FHD
Brightness: 300 Nit
Input Power: 100 – 230 VAC
Dimensions: (W x D x H): 24.5 x 7.4 x 20 inch
Display Features: Tilt, Height Adjustment, Vesa Mount Compatible, Anti-glare, HDCP 1.2, LED Backlights, In Plane Switching, Security Lock Slot, Energy Star Certified
Included Accessories:
Dual Monitor Desktop Mount Monitor Stand with Heavy Duty Adjustable Clamp
MULTI-SCREEN PRODUCTIVITY – create an efficient workspace, free up valuable desk space and easily work in multiple applications side by side with 2 x Dell E2720HS monitors with VGA, HDMI and integrated speakers, plus dual monitor stand
SLEEK DESIGN – 27-inch Full HD LED backlit screen with vibrant 1920 x 1080 resolution and thin profile that supports virtually seamless multi-display setups
EXCEPTIONAL VISUALS – see consistent, vibrant colors across a wide viewing angle enabled by In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology
CONNECTIVITY OPTIONS – work with your most frequently-used devices with VGA and HDMI
ADDITIONAL FEATURES – Vesa Mount Compatible, Tilt, Height Adjustment, Anti-glare, HDCP 1.2, Security Lock Slot, Energy Star Certified