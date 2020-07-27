

Price: $529.00

(as of Jul 27,2020 08:17:19 UTC – Details)



Dell E2720HS 27 Inch FHD (1920 x 1080) LED Backlit LCD IPS Monitor 2-Pack Bundle with Desk Mount Clamp Dual Monitor Stand, VGA and HDMI Ports

Display Quantity: 2

Interfaces Supported: 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA

Standard Contrast Ratio: 1000:1

Maximum Resolution Supported: 1920 x 1080

Response Time: 8 ms (normal)

Screen Mode: FHD

Brightness: 300 Nit

Input Power: 100 – 230 VAC

Dimensions: (W x D x H): 24.5 x 7.4 x 20 inch

Display Features: Tilt, Height Adjustment, Vesa Mount Compatible, Anti-glare, HDCP 1.2, LED Backlights, In Plane Switching, Security Lock Slot, Energy Star Certified

Included Accessories:

Dual Monitor Desktop Mount Monitor Stand with Heavy Duty Adjustable Clamp

MULTI-SCREEN PRODUCTIVITY – create an efficient workspace, free up valuable desk space and easily work in multiple applications side by side with 2 x Dell E2720HS monitors with VGA, HDMI and integrated speakers, plus dual monitor stand

SLEEK DESIGN – 27-inch Full HD LED backlit screen with vibrant 1920 x 1080 resolution and thin profile that supports virtually seamless multi-display setups

EXCEPTIONAL VISUALS – see consistent, vibrant colors across a wide viewing angle enabled by In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology

CONNECTIVITY OPTIONS – work with your most frequently-used devices with VGA and HDMI

ADDITIONAL FEATURES – Vesa Mount Compatible, Tilt, Height Adjustment, Anti-glare, HDCP 1.2, Security Lock Slot, Energy Star Certified

