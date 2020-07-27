Dell 256 GB Solid State Drive – M.2 2280 Internal – PCI Express NVMe – Workstation, Notebook, Desktop PC Device Supported

Price: $97.49

Increase the storage capacity of your Dell™ System with 256GB Solid State Drive from Dell. It boasts a storage capacity of up to 256GB, enabling users to store large amounts of data. Offers up to 256GB storage capacity Equipped with NVMe interface which delivers high data transfer rate Solid State design offers ruggedness and fast data access Benefits of SSD over spin drives: More Durable: Feature a non-mechanical design of NAND flash mounted on circuit boards, and are more shock resistant. Faster: Faster data access, boot ups, file transfers, and an overall quicker computing experience than hard drives. Quieter: Run at near silent operation unlike loud, whirring hard disc drives. Lighter: Flash-based SSDs weigh considerably less. Cooler: SSDs require little power to operate, resulting in less heat output by your system. More Efficient: Consume less power at peak load. . Manufacturer: Dell Technologies. Manufacturer Part Number: SNP112P/256G. Brand Name: Dell. Product Name: M.2 PCIe NVME Class 40 2280 Solid State Drive – 256GB. Product Type: Solid State Drive. [Technical Information] Storage Capacity: 256 GB. [Network & Communication] Wireless LAN: No. [Interfaces/Ports] Drive Interface: PCI Express NVMe. [Physical Characteristics] Drive Type: Internal. Form Factor: M.2 2280. Width: 0.9″. Depth: 3.1″. [Miscellaneous] Compatibility: Precision Workstation R7910 Precision Workstation T7910 Inspiron 13 7000 series (7353) Precision Workstation T3620 Precision Workstation T3420 OptiPlex 7040 Micro XPS 7760 Inspiron 15 7000 Series (7567) OptiPlex 3050 AIO Latitude 5285 2-in-1 Latitude 5289 2-in-1 Latitude 7389 2-in-1 OptiPlex 5055 MT OptiPlex 5055 SFF Inspiron 13 7000 Series (7373) Inspiron 15 7000 Series (7573) Inspiron 13 7000 Series (7370) Inspiron 15 7000 Series (7570) Inspiron 15 5000 Series (5575) Inspiron 17 5000 Series (5775) Latitude 549

