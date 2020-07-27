Acer Veriton X4630G Small Form Factor PC, Intel Quad Core i5-4570 up to 3.6GHz, 8G DDR3, 1T, WiFi, BT 4.0, DVD, Windows 10 64 Bit-Multi-Language Supports English/Spanish/French(Renewed)



Price: $263.96

(as of Jul 27,2020 07:27:32 UTC – Details)



Acer Veriton X4630G SFF i5. Serious machines for serious business The Veriton 4 Series comes in a wide range of form factors to meet various business needs.

Specifications:

Processor: Intel Quad Core i5-4570 up to 3.6GHz

Graphics: Integrated

Memory: 8G DDR3

Hard Drive: 1T

Operating System:

Windows 10 64-Multi-Language Support English/Spanish/French

Ports:

USB 2.0, DVI, DisplayPort, VGA, RJ 45, Microphone, Headphone, Line in/Line out.

Warranty

1 full year Parts and Labor Warranty

Included in the box

Computer; Power Cord; USB Keyboard; USB Mouse; Warranty Instruction.

This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high-performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Amazon.com.

Acer Veriton X4630G Small Form Factor PC, Intel Quad Core i5-4570 up to 3.6GHz, 8G DDR3, 1T, WIFI, BT 4.0, DVD.

Includes: USB Keyboard & Mouse, Microsoft office 30 days free trail.

Ports: USB 2.0, DVI, DisplayPort, VGA, RJ 45, Microphone, Headphone, Line in/Line out.

Operating System: Windows 10 64 Bit – Multi-language supports English/Spanish/French.

