Acer Predator Cestus 320 Gaming Mouse (Renewed)



Price: $29.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 05:14:51 UTC – Details)



Dominate the online arena as the Cestus 320 guides you to victory. With its 6,500 DPI optical sensor and 100 IPS tracking, accuracy comes with the territory. Empower those split-second 180° turns with polished precision.

This Certified Refurbished product is Certified Factory refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus a 90-day warranty.

Customise the fully programmable buttons and on-board memory to tailor a profile to your specific preferences

With 16.8 million colour combinations and three lighting patterns to play with (static, breathing and 4-colour breathing), the possibilities are practically endless.

Customise settings, such as lighting, button assignment and more via Predator Quartermaster to achieve optimal precision and accuracy

