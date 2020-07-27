Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop, 15.6″ IPS Full HD, GTX 1650, Core i5-9300H up to 4.10 GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD+1TB HDD, Backlit, RJ-45 Ethernet, BT 5.0, USB-C, Win 10 w/ Battlefield V



Processor Model

Intel 9th Gen Core i5-9300H

# of Cores

4

Max Turbo Frequency

4.10 GHz

Processor Base Frequency

2.40 GHz

Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Graphics RAM

4 GB GDDR5

Screen Size

15.6 inches

Screen Resolution

1920 x 1080 LED-Backlit Full-HD Widescreen IPS Display

Interface

1x Type-C USB 3.1 Gen2

2x Type-A USB 3.0

1x Type-A USB 2.0

1x RJ-45 port

1x HDMI 2.0

Connectivity

Intel Wireless-AC 9560 802.11ac Gigabit Wi-Fi which can deliver up to 1.73Gbps throughput when using 160Mhz channels (Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz)

10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (RJ-45 port)

Bluetooth 5.0

Dimensions

10.04″ x 14.31″ x 1.06″

Weight

7.87 lbs

Operating system

Windows 10 Home, 64-bit

Bundle with Battlefield V full game digital code. Leveraging the power and speed of its 9th Gen Intel Core processor (Core i5-9300H, max turbo frequency 4.10 GHz/base frequency 2.40 GHz), and high-performance NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics powered by NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture, the Nitro 5 delivers a knockout blow to the gaming competition

Soar to new gaming heights—anytime, anywhere—with the Nitro 5. This ultra-cool machine is sure to catch your eye with its sleek, mobile design, 15.6” LED-Backlit Full-HD Widescreen IPS Display, and a wide range of gaming-rich features to put you in total command of the action

USB 3.1 Type C Gen 1 port, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, USB 2.0 port, and HDMI 2.0 port. HD Webcam (1280 x 720) Supporting Super High Dynamic Range (SHDR). Two built-in stereo speakers. Backlit keyboard. Lithium-Ion battery, up to 7-hours of battery life

10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (RJ-45 port). Bluetooth 5.0. Intel Wireless-AC 9560 802.11ac Gigabit Wi-Fi which can deliver up to 1.73Gbps throughput when using 160Mhz channels (Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz)

Commands are just a touch away with the dedicated NitroSense Key, while the WASD and arrow keys are highlighted for easy location. Enjoy the tactile feel of keys with a travel distance of 1.6mm

