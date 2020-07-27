Acer Iconia Tab A500 Docking Station with Remote ADT002



Price: $37.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 09:39:18 UTC – Details)



The two position adjustable Docking Station provides a secure resting place for your Acer Iconia Tab A500, while also charging it. With convenient headphone and power connectors located on the back, its easy to plug in a pair of headphones or hook up to external speakers. The small IR remote, lets you easily change the volume and play, pause or stop media from the comfort of your living room sofa.

The docking station is the perfect place to rest your Acer Iconia Tab A500 when home or at your desk.

With two adjustable positions, the docking station provides ideal viewing angles for anything you are doing while charging.

Rest your Tab in the docking station and use the IR Remote to easily control your audio and media playback from the comfort of your couch!

Headphone Jack and Power Connector inputs are conveniently located at the back of the docking station for easy connections.

Immerse yourself in sound by plugging in your headphones or project it to an external speaker.

With a 40-pin charging connection built-in, your Tablet automatically gets charged, allowing to grab it & go the next time you leave the house.

