Acer 21.5” Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS 75Hz Ultra-Thin Zero Frame Monitor for Business and Student, AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology, 4ms Response Time, HDMI & VGA Port, ABYS VGA Cable, Black

By
David Williams
-
0
21


Price: $125.00
(as of Jul 27,2020 06:22:16 UTC – Details)


Overview:

The SB220Q 21. 5″ Widescreen LCD IPS display combines stylish ultra-thin functionality with amazing 1920 x 1080 resolution, allowing you to enjoy High-Definition entertainment in the comfort of your home. Incredible 100, 000, 000: 1 contrast ratio and rapid 4ms response time highlight the advanced technology, the SB220Q LCD also features multiple inputs (HDMI & VGA) for greater compatibility, a Kensington lock slot to protect your investment, and Energy Star compliance to help you save money and energy.

Key Features and Benefits:

  • Screen Size: 21.5″ 75Hz IPS LED FHD FreeSync
  • Touchscreen: No
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 250 cd/m²
  • Contrast Ratio: 100,000,000:1
  • Viewing Angle: 178° (H) / 178° (V)
  • Response Time: 4 milliseconds
  • Display Type: IPS LCD
  • Video Port: 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA
  • Dimensions: 14.6 x 16.5 x 5
  • Weight: 8.5 lbs
  • Color: Black

    21.5” Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution monitor: High resolutions that deliver a solid gaming or video experience without undue strain on your graphics card.
    75 Hz refresh rate: Provides smooth video and good refresh rates for everyday use. (1920 x 1080 60Hz recommended, 1920 x 1080 75 Hz maximum).
    100, 000, 000: 1 dynamic contrast ratio: Ensures images are crisp and clear with deep blacks and bright highlights.
    AMD FreeSync technology: Synchronizes the refresh rate between the GPU and display eliminates display stutter, input lag. 250 cd/m2 brightness: Produces bright images that can clearly be seen even in well-lit rooms.
    178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles: Allow you to view the screen from a wide range of angles. HDMI and VGA inputs: Let you connect both digital and analog devices.

    • RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR