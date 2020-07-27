Acer 21.5” Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS 75Hz Ultra-Thin Zero Frame Monitor for Business and Student, AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology, 4ms Response Time, HDMI & VGA Port, ABYS VGA Cable, Black

Price: $125.00
(as of Jul 27,2020 06:22:16 UTC – Details)
Overview:
The Acer SB220Q 21. 5″ Widescreen LCD IPS display combines stylish ultra-thin functionality with amazing 1920 x 1080 resolution, allowing you to enjoy High-Definition entertainment in the comfort of your home. Incredible 100, 000, 000: 1 contrast ratio and rapid 4ms response time highlight the advanced technology, the SB220Q LCD also features multiple inputs (HDMI & VGA) for greater compatibility, a Kensington lock slot to protect your investment, and Energy Star compliance to help you save money and energy.
Key Features and Benefits:
21.5” Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution monitor: High resolutions that deliver a solid gaming or video experience without undue strain on your graphics card.
75 Hz refresh rate: Provides smooth video and good refresh rates for everyday use. (1920 x 1080 60Hz recommended, 1920 x 1080 75 Hz maximum).
100, 000, 000: 1 dynamic contrast ratio: Ensures images are crisp and clear with deep blacks and bright highlights.
AMD FreeSync technology: Synchronizes the refresh rate between the GPU and display eliminates display stutter, input lag. 250 cd/m2 brightness: Produces bright images that can clearly be seen even in well-lit rooms.
178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles: Allow you to view the screen from a wide range of angles. HDMI and VGA inputs: Let you connect both digital and analog devices.