Acer 21.5” Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS 75Hz Ultra-Thin Zero Frame Monitor for Business and Student, AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology, 4ms Response Time, HDMI & VGA Port, ABYS VGA Cable, Black

Overview:

The Acer SB220Q 21. 5″ Widescreen LCD IPS display combines stylish ultra-thin functionality with amazing 1920 x 1080 resolution, allowing you to enjoy High-Definition entertainment in the comfort of your home. Incredible 100, 000, 000: 1 contrast ratio and rapid 4ms response time highlight the advanced technology, the SB220Q LCD also features multiple inputs (HDMI & VGA) for greater compatibility, a Kensington lock slot to protect your investment, and Energy Star compliance to help you save money and energy.

Key Features and Benefits:

Screen Size: 21.5″ 75Hz IPS LED FHD FreeSync

Touchscreen: No

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Brightness: 250 cd/m²

Contrast Ratio: 100,000,000:1

Viewing Angle: 178° (H) / 178° (V)

Response Time: 4 milliseconds

Display Type: IPS LCD

Video Port: 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA

Dimensions: 14.6 x 16.5 x 5

Weight: 8.5 lbs