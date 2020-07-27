Acer 14″ FHD LED Backlight Widescreen Chromebook w/ 64G SD Card | Intel Celeron N3160 Quad-Core | 4GB RAM | HDMI | 32GB eMMC SSD | WiFi | Google Chrome OS | Mouse and Case | Stellar Blue

Price: $319.00
(as of Jul 27,2020 10:27:47 UTC – Details)
Hard Drive: 32GB eMMC SSD w/ 64G SD Card
Operating System: Google Chrome OS
Display: 14″ FHD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED Backlight Display
Processor: Intel Celeron Processor N3160 Quad-Core
Memory: 4GB LPDDR3
Ports: 2 x USB 3.1, 1 X HDMI, Stereo Speakers, Microphone-in/headphone-out Combo Jack
Video: Intel HD Graphics 400
Audio: Stereo Speakers
Wireless Connectivity: 802.11 ac (2×2) + Bluetooth
HD Webcam: YES
Battery: 3-Cell Lithium-ion
Color: Stellar Blue
Dimensions(inches): 1.0″ x 15.1″ x 10.1″
Weight: 4.3 Lbs
