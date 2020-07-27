2020 Premium Flagship Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Touchscreen Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 2500U up to 3.6GHz (>i7-7500U), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeo Vega 8, Backlit Keyboard, WiFi, Windows 10)



Price: $799.00 - $749.00

(as of Jul 26,2020 20:32:59 UTC – Details)



NexiPC sells computers with upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing.

15.6″ Touch screen for hands-on control; 1920 x 1080 IPS HD display; Energy-efficient LED backlight; AMD Radeo Vega 8

AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Quad Core -2.0 GHz turbo to 3.6 GHz, NO OPTICAL DRIVE

RAM is upgraded to 16GB memory for multitasking Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once; Hard Drive is upgraded to 512GB SSD provides massive storage space for huge files, so that you can store important digital data and work your way through it with ease. It gives you enormous space to save all of your files. Enhance the overall performance of the laptop for business, student, daily usage.

802.11ac + Bluetooth 4.1, Webcam, Media Reader, Backlit keyboard , MaxxAudio Pro; 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone output/Microphone input combo

Windows 10 Home brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. | 1-Year UpgradePro Limited Warranty* | View description and warranty section below for more details.

