2020 Newest Dell 17 Premium PC Laptop: 17.3 HD+(1600 x 900) Display, AMD Quad-Core Ryzen 5-2500U Processor, 16GB Ram, 1TB SSD+1TB HDD, WiFi, Bluetooth, DVDRW, HDMI, Webcam, MaxxAudio Pro, Win10

Reliable and Powerful AMD Ryzen 5-2500 Processor (2.0GHz, up to 3.60GHz with Turbo Boost, 4 core, 4MB Cache), Quad-core, eight-way processing performance for HD-quality computing

17.3-inch HD+ (1600 x 900) Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Non-touch Display, Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics provides solid image quality for internet use, movie, casual gaming

16GB system memory for advanced multitasking, 1TB SSD for system fast boot up and 1TB HDD for files/data storage. Dual drive combines both the advantage of SSD fast boot up and traditional HDD large storage space.

802.11ac Wifi and Bluetooth, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x SD Card Reader, 1 x HDMI, 1 x RJ45, 1 x Headphone & Microphone Audio Jack

Windows 10 home 64 bits, Standard full size Non-backlit keyboard, 2 Tuned spearker with MaxxAudio Pro. 720p HD Webcam

