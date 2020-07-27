

Price: $849.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 04:59:12 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Dell Latitude 7390 Laptop



Although we sell this laptop as Renewed, actually it is New Re-Imaged (new computer in a brown box, previously order canceled by large cooperation)

PROS:

1. The 7390 comes with 4-cell 60wh battery which has a very good battery life, and it provides the best battery lives lasting an average of 8-11 hours.

2. At 0.7x12x8.2 inches (HWD), the Latitude 7390 is more compact than most of the 13-inch laptops, even a tiny bit smaller than Lenovo's ThinkPad X280(12.5-inch)

3.1080P FHD, non-PWM dimming, high color gamut, even it is a matte screen

4. Intel 8th Generation i5-8350U Vpro 4 cores, 8 threads, Strong Quad-Core Performer

5. Type-C, USB 3.1, RJ-45, Sim card slot, HDMI, When working on the go, you need to be able to connect with anything and everything

6. Aluminum-magnesium chassis

13″ business-class laptop for professionals who need mobility. Now available in stunning carbon fiber.

Get up and running fast with Dell Business Dock – WD15 (Sold Separately). Seamlessly transition from on the go to at your desk with the most powerful, compatible and manageable USB-C dock.

Specifications

Capacity: 500GB

Form factor: 2.5 inch

Rotational Speed: 7200 RPM

Cache Size: 32MB

Get a 500GB Portable Hard Drive for FREE



Powered by USB 3.0 technology

IST portable hard drive is ready to use without external power supply or software installation. It delivers simple drag-and-drop backup in a lightweight, compact design so that you can bring loads of files wherever you go.

With this single drive, you get compatibility with the latest USB 3.0 devices and backward compatibility with USB 2.0 as well.

Never delete files. Free up space on your internal hard drive by transferring files to your portable hard drive and get your laptop moving again.

Technical Specifications

Display

13.3″ FHD (1920×1080) Touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass 4

Processor

Intel Core i5-8350U (4 Cores 8 Threads, base clock speed 1.7Ghz, up to 3.6Ghz, 6MB L3 Cache)

Graphics

Intel UHD 620

Storage

Upgraded to 512GB M.2 SSD

Memory

Upgraded to 16GB DDR4 RAM

Wireless

Intel Dual-Band Wireless-AC 8265 Wi-Fi + BT 4.2 Wireless Card (2×2)

Operating System

Windows 10 Professional 64-bit

Battery

4 Cell 60Whr Long Life Cycle Battery

Dimensions (WxDxH)

12” x 8.26” x 0.6”

Weight

3.12 lb

Additional Specifications

Keyboard

Single Pointing Backlit Keyboard, English

Webcam

HD 720p front camera

AC Adapter

65 Watt AC Adapter, USB Type-C

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.1 Gen1

1 x HDMI

1 x Audio Combo Jack

I/O Ports

Every connection you need

When working on the go, you need to be able to connect with anything and everything. Latitude 7390 features a revolutionary USB-C port for any-way-up connections and superfast data transfers. And you'll also find two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, and an HDMI port, so it's easy to connect to all your current and future peripherals.

A stunning new look

Style and strength come standard with the Latitude 7390. Now available in a premium aluminum finish that will impress in any setting. The new finish is machine crafted from a single block of aluminum for added style and durability, so you can work on the go without worry. Opt for the magnesium alloy or carbon fiber finishes for a clean, seamless exterior with superior structural performance.

Beautifully designed

With an innovative design, Latitude laptops are devices you are proud to carry. Made with premium materials like recycled carbon fiber, you can rely on your Latitude’s durability while taking advantage of the smallest and lightest form factor on the planet. And, with features like brilliant displays and thin bezels, you can be fully immersed in all the on-screen brilliance your Latitude can deliver.

Optimal in every way

The gorgeous 13″ Full HD display is anti-glare and features a narrow border–intelligently engineered to fit a 12″ frame for lightweight mobility and a remarkable viewing experience.

16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 SSD (This computer is in fact brand new, never used. It was downgraded from new to renewed by Dell from a cancelled order by a large cooperation)

13.3″ FHD (1920×1080) Touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Display

Intel Core i5-8350U with UHD 620 (4 Cores 8 Threads, base clock speed 1.7Ghz, up to 3.6Ghz, 6MB L3 Cache)

1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Audio Combo Jack, 4G LTE works for T-MOBILE, VERIZON, ATT, Bonus IST Computers 500GB Portable Hard Drive

Windows 10 Professional 64-bit, Ideal for Professionals, Small Business, Student, Home and School Education

