2019 Dell Inspiron Premium 11.6″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop Computer| AMD A9-9420e Up to 2.9GHz| 8GB DDR4 RAM| 1TB HDD| Bluetooth| USB 3.1| HDMI| Red| Windows 10 Home

TECH SPECS:



-Screen Size: 11.6 in HD LED touchscreen (1366 x 768), finger multi-touch support



-Processor: 7th Generation AMD Dual-Core A9-9420e Processor 2.5GHz (with Max Turbo Speed of 2.90GHz)



-Memory: 8GB DDR4 2400 mhz



-Hard Drive Size: 1TB HDD



-Operating System: Windows 10 Home, 64-bit



-PC Type: 2-in-1



-Optical Drive: none



-Media Drive: microSD card reader



-Audio: Waves Maxxaudio



-Video: integrated graphics with AMD apu



-Ports: 2 USB 2.0. 1 USB 3.0. 1 HDMI, headphone input/Mic output Combo jack



-Battery: 32Whr lithium-ion



-Camera: integrated widescreen HD 720P Webcam with dual digital Microphone array



-Wireless: 802.11Bgn



-Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.



-Dimensions: 11.48 x 7.95 x 0.82 in (291.59 x 201.93 x 20.82 mm)



-Weight: 3.22 lbs (1.46 kg)



-Color: Red

