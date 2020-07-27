2019 Dell Inspiron Premium 11.6″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop Computer| AMD A9-9420e Up to 2.9GHz| 8GB DDR4 RAM| 1TB HDD| Bluetooth| USB 3.1| HDMI| Red| Windows 10 Home|

TECH SPECS:
 
-Screen Size: 11.6 in HD LED touchscreen (1366 x 768), finger multi-touch support
 
-Processor: 7th Generation AMD Dual-Core A9-9420e Processor 2.5GHz (with Max Turbo Speed of 2.90GHz)
 
-Memory: 8GB DDR4 2400 mhz
 
-Hard Drive Size: 1TB HDD
 
-Operating System: Windows 10 Home, 64-bit
 
-PC Type: 2-in-1
 
-Optical Drive: none
 
-Media Drive: microSD card reader
 
-Audio: Waves Maxxaudio
 
-Video: integrated graphics with AMD apu
 
-Ports: 2 USB 2.0. 1 USB 3.0. 1 HDMI, headphone input/Mic output Combo jack
 
-Battery: 32Whr lithium-ion
 
-Camera: integrated widescreen HD 720P Webcam with dual digital Microphone array
 
-Wireless: 802.11Bgn
 
-Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.
 
-Dimensions: 11.48 x 7.95 x 0.82 in (291.59 x 201.93 x 20.82 mm)
 
-Weight: 3.22 lbs (1.46 kg)
 
-Color: Red
With the 7th Generation AMD Dual-Core A9-9420e Processor 2.5GHz (with Max Turbo Speed of 2.90GHz)
With a 11.6 in HD LED touchscreen (1366 x 768), finger multi-touch support; AMD Radeon R5 Graphics
8GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM Memory for full-power multitasking; 1TB HDD for faster performance and better reliability.
Intel 802.11Bgn Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 4.0; 2 USB 2.0. 1 USB 3.0. 1 HDMI, headphone input/Mic output Combo jack
Windows 10 Home 64-bit, brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen,Red

