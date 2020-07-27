2018 Acer 15.6″ FHD Widescreen LED-Backlit Laptop Computer, 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8130U Up to 3.4GHz, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 802.11AC Wifi, Bluetooth 4.1, DVDRW, USB 3.1 Type-C, HDMI, Webcam, Windows 10



Price: $749.00

(as of Jul 27,2020 12:38:33 UTC – Details)



Acer Aspire E 15 comes with these high level specs:

8th generation Intel Core i3-8130U Processor @ 2.20Ghz(2 cores, 4M Cache, up to 3.40Ghz)

windows 10 home

15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit display

intel UHD Graphics 620

12gb dual Channel memory

512gb ssd

8x DVD Double-Layer Drive RW (M-DISC enabled)

secure digital (SD) card reader

Acer True harmony

two Built-in Stereo speakers

802.11AC Wi-Fi featuring MU-MIMO technology (Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5ghz)

Bluetooth 4.1

HD Webcam (1280 x 720) supporting High Dynamic Range (hdr)

1 – USB 3.1 Type C Gen 1 port (up to 5 gbps)

2 – USB 3.0 ports (one with power-off charging)

1 – USB 2.0 port

1 – HDMI Port with HDD support> 6-cell li-ion Battery (2800 mah)

up to 13.5-Hours battery life> 5.27 lbs. | 2.39 kg.

