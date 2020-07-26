Samsung WIS09ABGN LinkStick Wireless LAN Adapter (Old Version)



Take your HDTV to new heights! The LinkStick is a wireless USB 2.0 adapter that provides instant access to InfoLink RSS data like news, weather, sports and stock information on your Samsung HDTV screen. It also supports Blu-ray Live with Netflix, Pandora and PC streaming of pictures and videos. The link stick not only allows your Samsung TV to connect wirelessly to your home network to view photos and downloads movies, but you can also wirelessly connect to the internet (when connected to your home router) – On select Samsung TVs you can then surf the web, use the Samsung apps such as facebook, twitter, Netflix, Blockbister etc.

Supports ConnectShareTM

Security (64/128bit WEP, WPA/WPA2)

Supports '09 & '10 Samsung TVs with SAMSUNG SMART TV, AllShareTM OR InfoLink

Support '09 & '10 Samsung Blu-ray Disk Players with BD Live

