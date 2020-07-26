Samsung QN55LS03RA 55″ The Frame 4K Ultra High Definition Smart QLED TV with a Samsung VG-SCFN55BM Customizable 55″ Bezel for The Frame TV (2019)



Samsung QN55LS03RA The Frame 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV – Customizable Frame – Quantum Dots – 240Hz Motion Rate – 4K Quantum Processor – Dolby Audio – Quantum HDR – Multi-Room Linking – Built-In Wi-Fi – Quad Core Processor – Bixby – Auto Motion Plus – Art Mode – Motion Detection – Art Store – Game Mode – Screen Mirroring – Auto Power Off – 4 HDMI – 3 USB – Ethernet – Mountable (400mm x 400mm) – (48.6″W x 7.9″D x 29.6″H) – (Black) with a Samsung VG-SCFN55BM Customizable Bezel Frame 55″ – Simple Setup – Sleek Design – (48.8″W x 0.6″D x 1.7″H) – (Black)

Powered by Quantum dots, Samsung’s 4K QLED TV offers over a billion shades of brilliant color and 100 Percent color volume for exceptional depth of detail that will draw you in to the picture

4K UHD TV: see what you’ve been missing on a crisp, clear picture that’s 4x the resolution of Full HD

Personalize the look of The Frame TV to complement your style

Each customizable frame fits The Frame TV seamlessly, accentuating its sleek, clean lines and crisp angles

