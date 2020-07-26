Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad + Stand – Supports wireless charging on Qi compatible smartphones – Gold



Price: $59.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 12:42:30 UTC – Details)



Take your wireless charging experience to the next level with the Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand. Available in black sapphire or white, the new wireless charging stand allows you to charge your compatible Galaxy device up to 1.4x faster than standard wireless charging transmitters*. Using Samsung’s Fast Charge technology, the stand can transfer a faster charge to the device when used with the included Fast Charge wall charger. The Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand is closing the gap in speed between wireless and wired charging! The stand is also backwards compatible for any Qi-enabled device so you can charge those devices wirelessly at standard speeds.

Works with all Qi compatible smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8, Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X

You can still use your device while charging, and your device is always accessible so you can answer a call without having to unplug.

The Fast Charge feature is compatible with Galaxy Note5 and Galaxy S6 edge+ and later models of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series. Standard charging speed applies to other Qi enabled devices.

Multi-colored LED indicates charging status

Retail Package includes: Wireless Charging Stand / Fast Charge Wall Charger / Quick Start Guide (standard warranty: 1 year)

