Samsung Galaxy S9+ Alcantara Case, Blue



Price: $12.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 00:49:55 UTC – Details)



The Samsung Galaxy S9+ Alcantara Cover provides unique and stylish protection for your smartphone. The precision designed cover will provide an excellent grip and protection with minimal bulkiness. It’s made of durable Alcantara material for a premium design that will last a long time.To install, align bottom edge of phone within the bottom edges of case. Push phone into case making sure all four corners snap into place securely.

Reliable corner and back protection

Thin, light, and easy to hold

US Version comes with 1 Year Product Warranty (information on the retail package)

