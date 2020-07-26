Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Factory Unlocked Phone 32 GB International Version (Platinum Gold)



Price: $409.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 20:37:56 UTC – Details)



Fast battery charging: 60% in 30 min (Quick Charge 2.0); Wireless charging (Qi/PMA) ; market dependent; ANT+ support; S; Voice natural language commands and dictation; OneDrive (115 GB cloud storage); Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic; MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.264 player; MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player; Photo/video editor; Document editor.

Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow), Chipset: Exynos 8890 Octa, Processor: Octa-Core (Quad-Core 2.3 GHz Mongoose & Quad-Core 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53), GPU: Mali-T880 MP12

12 Megapixel Camera with Dual Pixel Autofocus, OIS, F/1.7, 26mm, phase detection autofocus, LED Flash, 1/2.5″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama + 5 Megapixel Front Camera with F/1.7, Selfie Flash, 22mm Lens, Dual Video Call, Auto HDR

Internal Memory: 32GB, 4GB RAM – microSD Up to 256GB

WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot; Bluetooth: v4.2, A2DP, LE, apt-X; GPS: with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS NFC; USB: microUSB v2.0, USB Host

