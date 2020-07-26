Samsung 43″ Frame TV Customizable Bezel Beige VG-SCFM43WM/ZA (2019)



Customize The Frame to Fit Your Style. Samsung's Customizable Frame has the flexibility to fit into any home's decor. You can change the black bezel to beige, brown, white or black frame, perfectly complementing your home. Various Color Options. Personalize the look of The Frame to complement your style. All you have to do is choose a customizable frame – brown, beige, white or black – to best suit your place or even the occasion. Quick and Easy Installation. It's effortless to refresh The Frame's appearance: the customizable frames adhere with magnets. Snap on the frame of your choice to update the view. Simple and Harmonious Design. Each customizable frame fits The Frame seamlessly, accentuating its sleek, clean lines and crisp angles. Just pick the finish that best suits your style. What's in the Box: 43″ The Frame Customizable Bezel. Note: TV not included. Accessory Type: Customizable frame. Dimensions (W x H x D) Top/Bottom: 38″ x 1.6″ x 0.6″ Left/Right: 22″ x 1.6″ x 0.6″ Product Weight: 1.21 lbs. Compatibility: 43″ The Frame TVs

Personalize the look of The Frame TV to complement your style

Each customizable frame fits The Frame TV seamlessly, accentuating its sleek, clean lines and crisp angles

Magnetic frame securely snaps and installs over existing black TV bezel

Various color options include Brown, Beige, White or Black (Each customizable frame sold separately)

Compatible with 43” Frame TV (UN43LS03NAFXZ)

Dimensions (W x H x D inches): 38 x 1.6 x 0.6 (Top/Bottom). 22 x 1.6 x 0.6 (Left/Right)

