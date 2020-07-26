PY22009002 New Chicony CPB09-D220R Computer Power Supply 220 Watt Acer eMachines Gateway

Price: $69.97
: New original Gatway 220 Watt form factor desktop computer power supply. You will receive either a Liteon, Delta or Chicony power supply depending on availability. Gateway uses all 3 power supplies interchangeably.
‘s: PY.22009.002, PY.2200B.001, PY.2200B.002, PY.2200B.006, PY.2200B.009, PS-5221-06, CPB09-D220R.
Gateway NV77H, SX2100, SX2110, SX2110G, SX2185, SX2300, SX2310, SX2311, SX2370, SX2380, SX2800, SX2801, SX2802, SX2803, SX2840, SX2841, SX2850, SX2851, SX2855, SX2865, SX2870, Gateway One ZX4350, ZX4351, ZX4931, ZX4951, ZX6951, ZX6960, ZX6961
Acer eMachines- Computer Power Supply 220 Watt
Brand New and Original Replacement Part with 3 Months Warranty
Part Number is: PY22009002
Note: Picture may slightly vary from actual product. Please check the description before Buying!