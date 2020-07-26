PY22009002 New Chicony CPB09-D220R Computer Power Supply 220 Watt Acer eMachines Gateway

Price: $69.97

(as of Jul 26,2020 03:35:51 UTC – Details)



Description

: New original Gatway 220 Watt form factor desktop computer power supply. You will receive either a Liteon, Delta or Chicony power supply depending on availability. Gateway uses all 3 power supplies interchangeably.

Part Numbers:

‘s: PY.22009.002, PY.2200B.001, PY.2200B.002, PY.2200B.006, PY.2200B.009, PS-5221-06, CPB09-D220R.

Compatible Models:

Gateway NV77H, SX2100, SX2110, SX2110G, SX2185, SX2300, SX2310, SX2311, SX2370, SX2380, SX2800, SX2801, SX2802, SX2803, SX2840, SX2841, SX2850, SX2851, SX2855, SX2865, SX2870, Gateway One ZX4350, ZX4351, ZX4931, ZX4951, ZX6951, ZX6960, ZX6961

Acer eMachines- Computer Power Supply 220 Watt

Brand New and Original Replacement Part with 3 Months Warranty

Part Number is: PY22009002

Note: Picture may slightly vary from actual product. Please check the description before Buying!

