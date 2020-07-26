Premium Dell PowerEdge R630 8 Bay SFF 1U Rackmount Server, 2X Xeon E5-2680 V3 2.5GHz 12 Core, 192GB DDR4 RAM, 8X 900GB 10K SAS 2.5 Drives, 2X 750W PSUs, 1 Year Warranty (Renewed)



System: Dell PowerEdge R630 8-Bay SFF 1U Rackmount Server

Processor: 2x Intel Xeon E5-2680 V3 2.5GHz 12 Core 30MB Cache Processors

Memory: 192GB DDR4 ECC Registered Memory (24 x 8GB)

Controller: Dell PERC H730 12Gbps RAID Controller (0 1 5 6 10 50 60)

Hard Drive Bays: 8x 900GB 10K SAS 2.5 Hard Drives

Management: iDRAC 8 Express with Lifecyle Controller

Network: Intel X540/i350 Quad Port Daughter Card (2x 10GbE/ 2x 1GbE)

Power Supply: 2x 750W Redundant Power Supplies

Rails: Rail Kit Not Included

Warranty: RackGuard Enterprise Support 8x5xNBD (Next Business Day) – 1 Year ** For Continental USA only

The PowerEdge R630 server is versatile and highly configurable for a variety of solutions, delivering the latest Intel Xeon processor E5-2600 v4 product family, 24 DIMMs of high-performance DDR4 memory and a broad range of local storage options.

With computing capability previously only seen in 2U servers, the ultra-dense PowerEdge R630 two-socket 1U rack server delivers an impressive solution for virtualization environments, large business applications or transactional databases.

Note: only includes what is specified in the listing. Operating system, power cords, and original manuals/documentation are not included. No license is included for the iDRAC management module, that must be purchased from Dell. Please contact us with any questions.

