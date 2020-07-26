New Dell Inspiron 15 Premium 15.6″ HD Laptop Computer, Intel Celeron N4000 Processor up to 2.6GHz, 1TB HDD, 4GB DDR4, Intel UHD Graphics 600, Bluetooth, USB 3.1, HDMI, Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Windows 10



Price: $389.00

(as of Jul 26,2020 11:54:53 UTC – Details)





15.6-inch HD Anti-Glare Display; Intel Celeron Dual-Core N4000 Processor 1.10 GHz (4M Cache, up to 2.60 GHz), with Intel UHD Graphics 600

4GB system memory for advanced multitasking – Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once; 1TB hard drive for ample file storage space – Holds a significant collection of digital photos, music, HD videos and DVD-quality movies.

Two USB 3.1 ports maximize the latest high-speed devices – Also includes USB 2.0 portto connect more accessories and peripherals. The USB 3.1 ports are backward-compatible with USB 2.0 devices (at 2.0 speeds) and allow power-off charging.

Bluetooth – Wirelessly transfer photos, music and other media between the desktop and your Bluetooth-enabled cell phone or MP3 player, or connect Bluetooth wireless accessories.

Windows 10 Operating System – Brings back the popular Start menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, such as the Edge web browser that lets you mark up web pages on your screen.

