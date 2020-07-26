Kingston 128GB GoPro HERO8 Black MicroSDXC Canvas Select Plus Card Verified by SanFlash. (100MBs Works with Kingston)



Price: $49.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 15:44:06 UTC – Details)



⚡Professional Canvas Select Plus Kingston 128GB GoPro HERO8 BLACK 100MBs MicroSDXC Card with custom verified formatting by SanFlash-TM and Standard SD Adapter! (Class 10, UHS-I, V10, A1)

Finally, a Certified Card Guaranteed to work 100% for your GoPro HERO8 BLACK Camera!

Verified by SanFlash-TM up to 100MBs 4k+8k Super Speed A1 Kingston-TM Cards are the most TRUSTED cards for GoPro!

Add extra storage, reliably share your content wherever you wish, securely and instantly.

Achieve LONGER BATTERY LIFE using this official ultra compact size with certified low power consumption.

*BUY NOW – CUSTOM CARD SUPPLIES ARE LIMITED!!

