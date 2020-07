Price: $314.96

This is an HP EliteBook 820 G2 Notebook computer, featuring Intel Core i5-5300U 2.30Ghz processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This machine is fully refurbished and will offer you years of computing, backed by our 90-Day Warranty!

(3) USB 3.0

Display Port 1.2, RJ-45, Side Docking Connector

AC Adapter Included