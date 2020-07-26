Do it Wiser Compatible Toner Cartridge Replacement for MLT-D203L Samsung ProXpress M3870FW M3820DW M4020ND M3320ND M3370FD M4070FR | 5,000 Pages



Do it Wiser Samsung MLT-D203L is made from high precision particles that blend perfectly with a variety of paper calibers to offer affordable printing of posters, flyers, documents, reports, all you can imagine and create.

Our Smart Toner Cartridges can help you reduce printing costs while delivering bright colors and sharp text.

THE SAVVY BUSINESS CHOICE



For more than a decade, thousands of business owners in over 40 countries trust Do it Wiser for reliable printing savings.

TONER CARTRIDGES COMPATIBLE WITH



PAGE YIELD

Black 5,000 pages

Based on 5% coverage according to industry standards

PRINTER MODELS

Samsung ProXpress SL M3870FW

Samsung ProXpress SL M3820DW

Samsung ProXpress SL M4020ND

Samsung ProXpress SL M3820ND

Samsung ProXpress SL M3320ND

Samsung ProXpress SL M3820

Samsung ProXpress SL M3370FD

Samsung ProXpress SL M3870FD

Samsung ProXpress SL M4070FR

PART NUMBERS

Samsung MLT-D203L

Samsung MLT-D203

Samsung MLTD203L

ZERO WASTE TECHNOLOGY



We generate savings by increasing efficiency. Our cartridges use Smart Chips engineered to deliver the precise amount of toner on every page, reducing waste and maximizing printing volume.

Open the front cover.

To prevent damage, do not expose the toner cartridge to light for more than a few

minutes.

Take out the new toner cartridge from its bag and remove the protective cover.

Thoroughly shake the cartridge from side-to-side to distribute the toner evenly inside the cartridge.

Holding the toner cartridge by the handle, slide it into the printer until it locks firmly into place.

Close the front cover.

Estimated page yield: 5,000 pages (depends on printer and usage)

Do it Wiser cartridges are carefully designed to offer reliable compatibility and outstanding prints

