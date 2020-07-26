Dell Premium Inspiron 15.6 in Touchscreen Laptop Notebook Computer Tablet, Intel Core i5-7200U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Webcam, Bluetooth, WiFi, HDMI, Windows 10 W/ Accessories Bundle



This listing has upgraded configurations for RAM and HDD, the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing.

Display:

15.6 in HD LED-backlit Display (1366 x 768)

Processor:

7th Generation Intel Core i5-7200U (3MB Cache, 2.5 GHz up to 3.1 GHz)

Memory:

16GB For Muti-Tasking

Hard Disk Drive(HDD):

256GB SSD High Recommend For Daily Storage of Digital Photos Music

Ports:

1 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Microphone/headphone Combination Jack, 1 x Ethernet Port

Intel HD Graphics 620

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming.

MaxxAudio

To give you great sound across music, movies, voice and games.

Weighs: 4.71 lbs.

Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 3-cell lithium-ion battery.

HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture.

Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD, SDHC and SDXC memory card formats.

The latest Intel Core i5-7200U Dual-core, four-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it. You can access what you need and fast, you can get everything done faster and smoother.

8GB RAM enhances its multitasking capability so all tasks can be done quickly, but with accuracy. 256GB SSD for ample file storage space; Holds a sizeable collection of digital photos, music, HD videos and DVD-quality movies.

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop is a 15.6″ touch screen Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution laptop for all your basic computing needs featuring True Life displays and long battery life. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10.

2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI Out, 1 Headphone/microphone combo jack, 3-in-1 SD media card reader, 802.11b/g/n Wireless and Bluetooth, Keyboard with numeric keypad, Media Card Reader, HD Webcam.

$29.99 value Masdrow accessories including with USB extension cord, Mouse Pad and HDMI cable. Windows 10 Home 64-Bit, Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen.

