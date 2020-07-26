Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 17.3″ FHD Touchscreen Laptop, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U, 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD by 32GB Optane Boot + 2TB HDD, RGB Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 10

Hard Drive: 512GB PCIe SSD by 32GB Optane Boot + 2TB HDD

Memory: 16GB DDR4 SDRAM

Optical Drive: No

Display: 17.3″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Touchscreen Display, 360° flip-and-fold design

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Touchscreen: Yes

Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U Processor (Quad-Core, 1.8 GHz Upto 4.9 GHz, 8 MB Cache)

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce MX250 4GB

Operating system: Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0

WLAN Connectivity: 802_11_AX

Audio: HD Audio with Stereo Speakers

MCR (Card Reader): Micro SD Card Reader

Keyboard: RGB Backlit Keyboard

Security Features: Fingerprint Reader

Built-in HD Webcam: Yes

Ports: 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/Speaker/Line-Out Jack

Battery: 4-cell lithium_ion

Color: Silver

Dimensions L x W x H (inches): 15.7 x 10.7 x 0.8

Weight: 6.13 lbs

