Dell Inspiron 14 3493 3000 2020 Newest Laptop Computer I 14″ HD LED Display I 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 (>i5-7200U) I 8GB DDR4 256GB SSD I MaxxAudio HDMI Win 10 + Delca 16GB Micro SD Card

PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

The Dell Inspirion 14 3494 Laptop has all the essentials you need and more, including the latest Intel processors,This Dell laptop has a 14.0-inch HD anti-glare LED-backlit non-touch display, a 10th Generation Intel Core processor and up to 3.4 GHz, and Intel UHD graphics. processor speed of 3.4 GHZ, this laptop can take care of all of your day-to-day computing needs.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS:

PC Type:

Traditional Business Laptop Computer

PC Series:

Dell Inspiron 14 3000

Display:

14 inch HD ( 1366 x 768) Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Display

Processor:

Intel Dual-Core i3-1005G1 (>i5-7200U), 1.2GHz, up to 3.4GHz, 4 Cache, 4 Treads

Memory:

8GB DDR4

Storage:

256GB SSD

Graphics:

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

Communications:

802.11ac 1×1 WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1

Camera:

720p HD Webcam

Audio:

Waves MaxxAudio Pro

Operating system:

Windows 10

Ports & Slots:

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x headphone/microphone Audio Jack, 1 x multi-format SD media card reader, 1 x Wedge-shaped lock slot, 1 x Power

Battery:

C

Additional Information:

Dimensions: 13.35″ x 9.52″ x 0.83″

Approximate Weight: 3.68 lbs

Accessory:

DELCA 16GB Micro SD included

